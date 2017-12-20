PS4 Accounted for Half of All UK Physical Game Sales in 2017 - News

2017 has been a strong year for PlayStation 4 sales in the UK, as the console accounted for half of all physical game sales.

50.2 percent of all retail game sales were for the PlayStation 4, according to UKIE and GfK Chart-Track who provided data to GamesIndustry. The Xbox One came in second with 31.6 percent.

This is the first time a single console accounted for more than half of the games market. The previous record was set by the PlayStation in 1998 with 47.9 percent.

15 weeks in 2017 saw a PlayStation exclusive top the charts. This includes seven weeks of Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy, two weeks of Horizon Zero Dawn, as well as one week of the following - Persona 5, WipeOut: Omega Collection, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Gran Turismo: Sport.

