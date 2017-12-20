The Witcher 3 Xbox One X Enhancements Out Now, Adds 4K and HDR Support - News

Update 1.60 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out now for the Xbox One X. The update adds support for 4K resolution and HDR.

4K support was brough to the PlayStation 4 Pro vesrion in October, however, HDR support will be added in the "near future."

"In 4K Mode, the game and all its additional content will run in 4K resolution (or supersampled on a non-4K display), featuring enhanced shadows, ambient occlusion and texture filtering, as well as higher resolution textures and gameplay at 30 fps," said developer CD Projekt Red.

"Switching to Performance Mode will enable dynamic resolution scaling, rendering the game at a resolution of minimum 1080p and up to 4K, while targeting 60 fps during gameplay"

