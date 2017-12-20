Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2 are the Best-Selling Games in North America in 2017 - News

Activision announced Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2 are the top two best-selling games in North America in 2017 based on revenue.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is also the best-selling remastered collection on the PlayStation 4.

Call of Duty: WWII also surpassed $1 billion in revenue worldwide. The game is continues the streak for the franchise as the top selling console franchise for a ninth straight year in North America.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

