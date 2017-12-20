Bridge Constructor Portal Out Now on PC, iOS and Android, Gameplay Trailer Released - News

Bridge Constructor Portal is out now for Windows PC, iOS and Android.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal and Bridge Constructor games.



As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it's your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.



Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.



Bridge Constructor Portal will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2018.

