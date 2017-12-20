Cuphead Tops 2 Million Units Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 677 Views
Developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead has sold more than two million units across all platforms.
"Hello friends! Much to our shock and amazement, we can announce that Cuphead has now sold over 2 million copies across all platforms," said the developer. "Even in our wildest dreams, we never thought our crazy little characters would be embraced by this many fans from around the world and we are continuously humbled by your support."
"So to everyone who has drawn fan art, composed memes, performed songs, conquered challenge runs, streamed their playthrough, or just played Cuphead and had a good time, we love and appreciate all of you from the bottom of our hearts."
Cuphead is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC for $19.99.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Every sale deserved. The game is freaking amazing.
Their years of hard work payed off in spades! Well deserved and a great game I've played a few times over already!
My favorite game of the year. This game is really awesome. LOVE this art and music. Really encapsulated the old Max Fleischer/Disney feel so well. It deserves all of the positive accolades its getting. Well done, MDHR!
That's fantastic news! I wonder if they are planning on a Special Edition retail release for XBOne and PC to celebrate it. I can already see a pair of cups as part of the special ed.
This is one of the games that truly deserves all of its sales.
Incredible
I want to play this game with my brothers so we can rage together!
Bravo!!
So 1.5 Million on PC now?!
1.1m on Steam Spy, maybe another 100k on GOG (GOGO marketshare isn't that high). So Probably around 800k on Xbox/Win 10.
- +10
SO my assumption was realistic, thank you. I’m sure I’ll still get downvoted to hell for it.
- -1
I’ll definitely pick it up if they port it over to PS4.
Comments below voting threshold
Dang that's awesome! Good numbers...wish this was on PS4 tho. If this was on PS4 and sold 2 million, xberts would say it sold real shitty.
- -13
Ucouldntbemorewrong
- +13
11 Comments