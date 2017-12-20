Cuphead Tops 2 Million Units Sold - News

Developer Studio MDHR has announced Cuphead has sold more than two million units across all platforms.

"Hello friends! Much to our shock and amazement, we can announce that Cuphead has now sold over 2 million copies across all platforms," said the developer. "Even in our wildest dreams, we never thought our crazy little characters would be embraced by this many fans from around the world and we are continuously humbled by your support."

"So to everyone who has drawn fan art, composed memes, performed songs, conquered challenge runs, streamed their playthrough, or just played Cuphead and had a good time, we love and appreciate all of you from the bottom of our hearts."

Cuphead is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC for $19.99.

