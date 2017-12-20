Yo-kai Watch Busters 2 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 221,210 Units - News

/ 343 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnmum debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 208,540 units, according to Media Create for the week ending December 17.



Super Mario Odyssey was in second place with another 133,180 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to over one million units. Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon was in third with sales if 119,005 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 221,210 units. The PS4 sold 62,965 units, the 3DS sold 55,513 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 9,049 units. The Xbox One sold 2,307 units, the Wii U sold 75 units and the PS3 sold 44 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 208,540 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 133,180 (1,082,650) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 119,005 (1,169,173) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 70,489 (1,530,859) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 5,0679 (945,232) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 33,333 (144,408) [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 26,650 (158,581) [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 25,180 (72,528) [PSV] Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (Bandai Namco, 12/14/17) – 24,636 (New) [PS4] Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (Bandai Namco, 12/14/17) – 20,890 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 19,469 (702,460) [3DS] Bokujou Monogatari: Futari no Mura+ (Marvelous, 12/14/17) – 15,612 (New) [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition Grotesque Ver. (Capcom, 12/14/17) – 14,787 (New) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 13,532 (84,236) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon Double Pack (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 12,117 (302,266) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 12,017 (129,426) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 12,007 (318,524) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 11,144 (150,782) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 10,714 (272,206) [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park he Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 10,072 (92,586)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles