Tiny Metal Gets Pre-Release Trailer - News

Unties and Area 35 have released the pre-release trailer for Tiny Metal ahead of its worldwide release tomorrow, December 21 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.



Here is an overview of the game:

It’s WAR in Tiny Metal, the revival of Japanese arcade war gaming!

Outfight the enemy with your own army of foot soldiers, tanks, helicopters, tactical vehicles, and fighter jets. Capture rival territories and extend your military power over the sprawling map of Zipang. Follow the gripping story of Nathan Gries and answer for yourself what is — and what isn’t — worth fighting for.

Inspired by turn-based strategy games of the past, TINY METAL takes the finely honed gameplay of classical Japanese war gaming and brings it into the modern era with great graphics, 15 unique units, and never-before-seen gameplay mechanics. Tiny Metal is the Japanese arcade war game you wish you had as a kid.

Story

Play as Artemisian Lieutenant Nathan Gries as he commands his units to victory against the villainous nation of Zipang. There will be several friends and enemies along the way with varied factions, units, and abilities in the 20 hours of single-player campaign gameplay. Players will have to carefully consider varying terrain, positioning for attacks, and strategic advancements and defenses.

Characters

Nathan Gries – Lieutenant Nathan Gries hails from a family of military lineage. His father died in the last war when Nathan was still young. Col. Lindberg was a friend of Nathan’s father and came to offer guidance to Nathan. Nathan is well-regarded by his superiors and peers alike with a promising future and noble intentions… Although Nathan is a model officer, his lack of experience may lead to situations where he could be exploited.

– Lieutenant Nathan Gries hails from a family of military lineage. His father died in the last war when Nathan was still young. Col. Lindberg was a friend of Nathan’s father and came to offer guidance to Nathan. Nathan is well-regarded by his superiors and peers alike with a promising future and noble intentions… Although Nathan is a model officer, his lack of experience may lead to situations where he could be exploited. Wolfram – Commander Wolfram, a fierce, strategic, independent, business-minded soldier, and leader of the White Fangs. She lost her brother in the previous Artemisia/Zipang war. He fought, foolishly, for a nation that cared little for him. Which is irrelevant. He died believing he was fighting for a greater cause. She vowed never to make the same mistake. Wolfram will take any job that is profitable but one never knows what she might have up her sleeve…

– Commander Wolfram, a fierce, strategic, independent, business-minded soldier, and leader of the White Fangs. She lost her brother in the previous Artemisia/Zipang war. He fought, foolishly, for a nation that cared little for him. Which is irrelevant. He died believing he was fighting for a greater cause. She vowed never to make the same mistake. Wolfram will take any job that is profitable but one never knows what she might have up her sleeve… Isoroku Tsukumo – Lord Isoroku Tsukumo (“of 3 million stones”), the leading vassal of the Zipang shogunate. His title is a measure of his greatness, how much he owns, and how many people he supports with his rule. Tsukumo has an extreme obligation to duty and honor. He takes care of his people first and foremost but is always strict and lawful, especially to himself.

Key Features

Campaign Mode – Follow the gripping story of Nathan and his unit as they struggle with the war and question what is — and what isn’t — worth fighting for in a 20-hour campaign full of unique characters of various factions.

– Follow the gripping story of Nathan and his unit as they struggle with the war and question what is — and what isn’t — worth fighting for in a 20-hour campaign full of unique characters of various factions. Unique Attack System – Use careful planning and strategy to attack from positions behind and beside to inflict more damage, or Focus Fire attacks with mutiple units to crush your enemies!

– Use careful planning and strategy to attack from positions behind and beside to inflict more damage, or Focus Fire attacks with mutiple units to crush your enemies! Online Multiplayer – Soon-to-be-added online mode will test you against other players in 1-on-1 matches online or via local play!

– Soon-to-be-added online mode will test you against other players in 1-on-1 matches online or via local play! Skirmish Matches – Jump straight into the action with dozens of skirmish matches that challenge the player with fun scenarios against a variety of foes.

– Jump straight into the action with dozens of skirmish matches that challenge the player with fun scenarios against a variety of foes. Units – Take control of 15 unique units, from basic Riflemen to advanced Gunships and Metals, each with their own strengths and weakness. Witness your units get stronger as they gain experience on the battlefield.

– Take control of 15 unique units, from basic Riflemen to advanced Gunships and Metals, each with their own strengths and weakness. Witness your units get stronger as they gain experience on the battlefield. Terrain – Different terrain types offer various bonuses, rewarding players who take advantage of the forest, cities, and factories scattered around the maps. Some terrain even give players access to new units and powerful hero units!

– Different terrain types offer various bonuses, rewarding players who take advantage of the forest, cities, and factories scattered around the maps. Some terrain even give players access to new units and powerful hero units! Hero Units – Powerful units that can be called into battle. Hero units grow stronger over the course of the campaign and can be brought over from mission to mission.

– Powerful units that can be called into battle. Hero units grow stronger over the course of the campaign and can be brought over from mission to mission. Music – Bop along to the beats of Tiny Metal‘s upbeat soundtrack composed by the Japanese prodigy Tomoki Miyoshi, whose past works include Soulcalibur V, Steins;Gate, and I am Setsuna.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

