The Alliance Alive Third Character Trailer Released - News

Atlus has released the third character trailer for The Alliance Alive that introduces Gene, Rachel, and Tiggy.

Here is an overview of each character:

Gene – A signimancer which is a special type of mage that uses artifacts to wield magic, who belongs to the Signimancy Guild. He tends to look at the big picture and avoids acting emotionally. He is valued by the Daemons for his knowledge and eloquence.

– A signimancer which is a special type of mage that uses artifacts to wield magic, who belongs to the Signimancy Guild. He tends to look at the big picture and avoids acting emotionally. He is valued by the Daemons for his knowledge and eloquence. Rachel – A mercenary employed by the Signimancy Guild. She’s the opposite of Gene, with a fiery temperament, impulsively acting as soon as an idea pops into her head. She often argues with Gene because of their contrasting viewpoints. Though they argue, Gene and Rachel do set their views aside to fight for the cause.

– A mercenary employed by the Signimancy Guild. She’s the opposite of Gene, with a fiery temperament, impulsively acting as soon as an idea pops into her head. She often argues with Gene because of their contrasting viewpoints. Though they argue, Gene and Rachel do set their views aside to fight for the cause. Tiggy – A young girl researching the global threat called the “Dark Current.” She calls herself “The Genius Professor” and has used her intellect to create strange inventions. Don’t underestimate these inventions just because of their silly animal looks … monsters can’t stand against them!

The Alliance Alive will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on March 27, 2018 in North America and Europe. It is currently available in Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

