Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Gets Lightning and Vaan Character Trailers - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix has released two new character trailers Dissidia Final Fantasy NT that introduce Final Fantasy XII‘s Vaan and Final Fantasy XIII‘s Lightning.



View them below:

Here is an overview of each character:

Vaan

A lighthearted young man who is skilled in utilizing a variety of weapons, Vaan enters battles fearlessly aiding his friends in battle.

Lightning

With a kind and gentle heart, Lightning is a focused and independent soldier fighting for what she believes is right. During combat, she holds the ability to shift between roles performing either physical or magic attacks.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.

