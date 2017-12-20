The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ announced for PS4 - News

Falcom has announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ for the PlayStation 4.





Here is an overview of the game:

Due to the “The Great Twilight” plan being put into effect, a loathsome “curse” spread across the empire. Rean Schwarzer, the “Ashen Knight,” was overtaken by his rampaging ogre power and lost self-control. As the world heads for its demise, what will the remaining members of the new and old Class VII do?

View more screenshots below:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ will launch in Japan in Fall 2018. No word yet on a release in the west.

