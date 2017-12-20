Super Mario Odyssey Tops 1 Million Units Sold in Japan, Switch Nears 3 Million Units - News

/ 463 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Total sales of Super Mario Odyssey have surpassed one million units in Japan, according to the latest figures from Famitsu. The game has sold 1,055,806 lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch sold over 200,000 units last week to brings its lifetime sales to just under three million units.

To compare, the Wii U has sold 3.3 million units in Japan, while the PlayStation 4 has sold 5.7 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles