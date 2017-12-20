Call of Duty: WWII The Resistance DLC Details Released - News

Activision has released details on the upcoming first DLC for Call of Duty: WWII called The Resistance.

The Resistance brings three new multiplayer maps to Call of Duty: WWII, along with a new War Mode mission - Operation Intercept, and the next chapter in the Nazi Zombies saga – The Darkest Shore. Available first on the PlayStation 4 beginning on January 30, check out what The Resistance has to offer.

Anthropoid

Based in Prague, Czechoslovakia, this map is inspired by Operation Anthropoid, the famous assassination attempt on a high-ranking German officer during World War II. This map features a center lane divided by a river, with long-flanking paths that can be used by snipers for ranged attacks.

Occupation

In this remake of the classic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer map Resistance, players battle through the streets and shops of German-occupied Paris during WWII. Long side streets encourage mid-range combat, with nearby homes and storefronts lending defensive positions for ambush and recovery.

Valkyrie

Located in the Masurian Woods, East Prussia, this map was inspired by The Wolf’s Lair, Hitler’s Eastern-front headquarters during Operation Barbarossa, the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. This is a medium-sized map with gameplay focused around a dangerous center lane covered by multiple overwatch positions and mounted machine guns.

War Mode - Operation Intercept

Outside of St. Lo, France, our next War Mode experience leads us on an urban rescue mission to save Resistance fighters being transported by train. The first objective on the Allied side is freeing the fighters, followed by the destruction of key communication equipment, and ending with stopping a train.

Nazi Zombies: The Darkest Shore

The Darkest Shore follows our heroes into the next chapter of their dangerous journey. Only days after the horrific disaster of Mittelburg, the crew has received intel that suggests Doktor Straub is on an island just north of Germany. Blanketed in fog, this island is surrounded by Nazi air and sea power – and crawling with the Undead. Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson will need to battle all this and more to uncover the mysteries hidden within the Darkest Shore.

Call of Duty: WWII is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

