Life is Strange: Before the Storm Gets Complete Season Trailer Ahead of Episode 3 Release - News

Square Enix has released the complete season trailer for Life is Strange: Before the Storm ahead of the release of the third and final episode.

View it Below:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm episode 3 Hell is Empty will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on December 20.

