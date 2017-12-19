Gal Gun 2 TV Spot Released - News

posted 8 hours ago

Inti Creates has released the first Japanese TV spot for Gal Gun 2.

View it below:

Gal Gun 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on March 15, 2018. A release in North America and Europe is also planned.



