Dragon Ball FighterZ Gets Adult Gohan Character Breakdown Trailer - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a character breakdown trailer of Adult Gohan for Dragon Ball FighterZ.

View other trailers and read more information on the game here.

View it below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles