Most Anticipated Game of 2018 - ArticleCraig Snow, posted 4 hours ago / 720 Views
With 2017 now in the bag all eyes invariably turn to the future. Enter the penultimate award for our annual Game of the Year festivities - the Most Anticipated Game of the coming year. Before we get into the titles that made this year's shortlist we feel it important to highlight that a number of hotly anticipated titles were deemed ineligible for voting for this particular award - the purpose is to identify the site's most anticipated game of each coming year, and therefore we have excluded titles that do not have solid 2018 release windows. As a result, games like Death Stranding, Metroid Prime 4, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Cyberpunk 2077, and Shin Megami Tensei V were not up for the award this year, but may well be next year.
That still left everyone with a whole raft of games to choose from, and they range from a reboot to one of Sony's biggest franchises (God of War), a remake of one of that same company's most beloved titles (Shadow of the Colossus), the latest mega-sequel from Rockstar (Red Dead Redemption 2), a brand new IP for Nintendo's hottest new console (Project Octopath Traveler), and the third instalment in a cult favourite shooter hybrid series (Metro: Exodus).
The Shortlist:
God of War
Shadow of the Colossus
Red Dead Redemption 2
Project Octopath Traveler
Metro: Exodus
The Winner:
God of War
A reboot entry in Sony's highly successful premiere first party God of War franchise, and the debut entry on this current generation of hardware, God of War for PS4 has been known about for several years now, but it was only last year that we got our first look at the title's new gameplay and narrative direction; details that have been further fleshed out over the course of 2017. These changes have clearly gone down well with fans and with the release now within touching distance it resoundingly topped this site's poll for Most Anticipated Game of 2018.
More Articles
For me it's RDR2 at #1 and Kingdom Hearts 3 at #2.
I haven't seen too much hype for gow tbh, I'm sure it will build closer to release. I would have thought rdr2 would have won considerably easily. Seems talked about quite frequently.
I get the excitement for God of War! I certainly have it! But Metro: Exodus has my top vote out of those choices.
Personally, i'd say Metro: Exodus. Loved playing 2033 and Last Light
I bought 2033 and last light but have yet to play them. Exodus does look very impressive though. Amazing visually.
- 0
My vote would Spiderman #1 and RDR2 at #2.
Wolcen all the way for me. Surprised it's off every sites radar. (I guess it being an ARPG would explain a lot, and it being on PC).
Personally, my most anticipated game is Fire Emblem Switch. Really hoping we see a good amount of that this year. Releasing as well would be awesome!! :D
Agreed, God of War has me more excited than any videogame has before.
Lack of Kingdom Hearts 3 (my #1 anticipated game of the decade) is lack of.
When you see footage of a game and potential release year after year you begin to worry and lose hope it'll ever release. Could be this generations tlg at this rate
- 0
Agreed. The new God of War looks amazing
Monster Hunter World for me, thank you.
Kratos's chaos blades are gone :(
Yeah, but that Axe + Shield is pretty damn cool, plus we don’t what other weapons Kratos will have.
- 0
An axe and shield... Never seen those before in a video game.
- 0
This is a very subjective category. To me it’s RDR2. GoW and Octopath Traveler on 2 and 3.
Interesting. Not sure if I missed that question, or my answer was so vague it wasn't even on the short list. I probably chose DB:F:Z.
14 Comments