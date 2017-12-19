3DS Sales Top an Estimated 20 Million Units in the US - Sales

Nintendo's eighth generation handheld, the 3DS, has surpassed 20 million units sold in the US, according to our estimates. You can view the sales figure at the VGChartz USA Weekly Chart.

The Nintendo 3DS reached the milestone for the week ending November 4, 2017. The console sold 35,636 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20,025,292 units. There have also been 85,838,553 games sold for the Nintendo 3DS at retail in the US.

Looking at the software sales for the Nintendo 3DS in the US: Three game have sold more than five million units; nine games have sold more than two million units; and 12 games have sold more than one million units.

Pokemon Sun and Moon is the top selling Nintendo 3DS game at retail in the US with an estimated 5.31 million units sold. Pokemon X and Y has sold 5.13 million units and Mario Kart 7 has sold 5.08 million units.

Super Mario 3D Land has sold 4.51 million units, Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire has sold 4.31 million units, New Super Mario Bros. 2 has sold 3.41 million units and Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS has sold 3.19 million units.

