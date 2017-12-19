Oculus Rift Gets Temporary Price Cut - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 587 Views
Oculus has temporarily dropped the price of its virtual reality headset, the Rift until Wednesday, December 20 at 11:59pm PT.
The price of the Oculus Rift has been dropped by $20 to $379. The VR headset can be purchased through the Oculus website, Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Gotta' say, I was expecting a bigger price cut than just $20 when I read the article title...
Even $100 price cut would still not be worth it, better spend the money on a Switch or XBO X.
At $400, the rift is actually cheaper than psvr, because it comes included with the 2 motion controls and a sensor. The problem is that it still needs hardware more expensive than ps4 to run properly.
Well, if you'd had a decent build the past 2-3 years, you're basically covered for it.
They obviously lowered the price because of PSVRs actual price for 299,-
