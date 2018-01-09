Break-out Sales Surprise of 2017 - Article

It's a testament to the current strength of the gaming marketplace that this year's four shortlisted titles for Break-out Sales Surprise of 2017 cover three different platforms (one of which is brand new), two firm platform exclusives, and four different genres (including the often anaemic console strategy genre), and they amount to an absolutely enormous combined sales total well in excess of 30 million units.

The Shortlist:





Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle





Nier: Automata





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds





Horizon Zero Dawn













The Winner (Winner, Chicken Dinner):





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Could it really have gone to anything else? PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds seemingly came out of nowhere, at least for most gamers, and yet it was master of all it surveyed in 2017. From dominating the Steam player stats charts, to shifting over 27 million copies on the platform according to estimates from SteamSpy, and already clearing several million on Xbox One in less than a month, PlayerUknown's Battlegrounds is setting records left, right, and centre. It's not just been the sales surprise of 2017, it's a front-runner for sales surprise of the generation so far.

