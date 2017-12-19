Layers of Fear and Soundtrack Free on the Humble Store for a Limited Time - News

Layers of Fear with the soundtrack is currently free on The Humble Store for a limited time. The game will be free until Wednesday, December 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

You can download the game here.

Here is an overview of the game:

You take another drink as the canvas looms in front of you. A light flickers dimly in the corner. You’ve created countless pieces of art, but never anything like…this. Why haven’t you done this before? It seems so obvious in retrospect. Your friends, critics, business partners—soon, they’ll all see. But something’s still missing…



You look up, startled. That melody… Was that a piano? It sounded just like her… But, no—that would be impossible. She’s gone. They’re all gone.

Have to focus. How long has it taken to get to this point? Too long, but it doesn’t matter. There will be no more distractions. It’s almost finished. You can feel it. Your creation. Your Magnum Opus.



Dare you help paint a true Masterpiece of Fear? Layers of Fear is a first-person psychedelic horror game with a heavy focus on story and exploration. Delve deep into the mind of an insane painter and discover the secret of his madness, as you walk through a vast and constantly changing Victorian-era mansion. Uncover the visions, fears and horrors that entwine the painter and finish the masterpiece he has strived so long to create.



Game Features:





Psychedelic horror – A sense of insanity means each turn of the camera may completely change the look of your surroundings.

Victorian setting – Explore a game world inspired by masterpiece paintings, architecture and décor from the 19th century.

Original and classic art – Numerous pieces of original art and music flesh out the story and environment.

Story-focused exploration – Only through exploring the environment can you uncover the details of the painter’s dark and tragic past.

Soundtrack Features:



Composer Arkadiusz Reikowski, whose soundtracks perfectly manifest terror and fear, created the Layers of Fear soundtrack with two distinct parts: First the lyrical element, which represents the Painter’s wife, and second the dark, eerie, tones which capture the feeling of a mind slowly slipping toward insanity.



In addition to his composition for Layers of Fear, Arkadiusz is well known for his work with renowned Silent Hill singer Mary E. McGlynn on the title Kholat, and for his long time collaboration with Akira Yamaoka.



Track List:



1. Main Theme (feat. Penelopa Willmann-Szynalik)

2. Something In The Dark

3. Paintings On The Walls part 1

4. Memories From The Child's Room

5. These Thoughts Are Killing Me

6. Main Theme (Piano Version)

7. Scrapes

8. Messed Up

9. Paintings On The Walls part 2

10. I Can Hear The Crying

11. The Office

12. It's In My Head

13. Shapeless Dreams

14. The Walls Are Changing

15. The Music Box

16. The End (feat. Penelopa Willmann-Szynalik)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

