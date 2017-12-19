This Week's Deals With Gold - Injustice 2, Elite Dangerous - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 412 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through December 26 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Anima: Gate of Memories*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Bedlam – The Game By Christopher Brookmyre*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|BLEED*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Dear Esther: Landmark Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Demon’s Crystals*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Elite Dangerous Standard Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Elite Dangerous: Commander Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Hue*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Injustice 2 – Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Injustice 2 – Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Injustice 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Layers of Fear*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Shadow Warrior*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Shred It!*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Slain: Back from Hell*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Sword Coast Legends*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The Coma: Recut*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Legend of Korra*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Devastation*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Valley*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Van Helsing: Double Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Zenith*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Zombie Vikings*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|30%
|DWG
|Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Transformers War for Cybertron*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Fall of Cybertron*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Ultra Street Fighter IV*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Nothing good. Next week should be a lot better since it should be the end of the year sale.
1 Comments