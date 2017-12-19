PUBG Xbox One Patch Now Live, Improves Performance - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 647 Views
The first patch for the Xbox One version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is out now. The update improves performance, fixes bugs, and makes some UI tweaks.
Read the patch notes below:
Gameplay
- Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar
UI/UX
- Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible
- Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map
- UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present
Character
- Tweaked hair colour options
Animation
- Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view
- Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy
- Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons
- Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming
Others
- First pass visual and performance improvements
- Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S
- Localization updates for Vietnamese, Spanish,(Spain/Mexico)
- Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted
- Keyboard functionality is disabled
Bug fixes
- Fixed instances of player nametags not properly displaying in the lobby during Squad and Duo play
- Fixed minor animation while crouching and prone
- Fixed issues where curtains on windows block line of sight of players in the TPP mode
- Fixed an issue where when Squad leader left the party, voice chat ceased to function as intended
- Fixed issue where players could lean out of vehicles even when obstructed
- Fixed collision of cardboard boxes in Yasnaya city
- Fixed typo in the controller guide
- Other minor fixes
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I tried it, not seeing much improvement for performance.
Can't wait to see the Digital Foundry Update video :P
2 Comments