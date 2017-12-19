Warhammer: Vermintide II Announced for PS4, Xbox One - News

Developer Fatshark announced Warhammer: Vermintide II is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. No release date was revealed, however, the Windows PC version will launch in early 2018.

A beta for the console versions will take place in March or April 2018. You can sign up here for the PS4 version and here for the Xbox One version.

Here is an overview of the game:

Vermintide is back – darker, bloodier and more intense than ever!

Warhammer: Vermintide II is the sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide. The time has arrived to revisit the fierce first-person co-op slaughter-fest featuring visceral and ground breaking melee action, set in the apocalyptic End Times of the war-ravaged Warhammer Fantasy Battles world .

Our five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat—the combined forces of a malevolent and destructive Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. Prepare to be challenged like never before as you and your team desperately try to survive the never-ending onslaught. Choose between 15 different careers, climb the talent trees, customize your arsenal to fit your unique play style, fight your way through a myriad of stunning levels, and challenge yourself in our new Heroic Deeds System. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall, so will the Empire.

Key Features:

Five Heroes with 15 Career Paths – Choose between 15 unique careers, each with different appearances, abilities, talents and weapons.

– Choose between 15 unique careers, each with different appearances, abilities, talents and weapons. Relentless Four-Player Cooperative Experience – The combined forces of Chaos and Skaven are savage and merciless, and it will take a coordinated team effort to make it out alive.

– The combined forces of Chaos and Skaven are savage and merciless, and it will take a coordinated team effort to make it out alive. Chaos and Skaven Working Together – Prepare to face a threat of unparalleled magnitude as the Chaos and Skaven armies have formed a dark pact to plunge the world into death and decay. Our heroes will face a horde of hostile combatants in a variety of shapes and sizes.

– Prepare to face a threat of unparalleled magnitude as the Chaos and Skaven armies have formed a dark pact to plunge the world into death and decay. Our heroes will face a horde of hostile combatants in a variety of shapes and sizes. Fight Overwhelming Enemy Hordes – Facing the infinite numbers of the Skaven combined with the brutal strength of the Chaos army, the heroes must stand together and their fight must strike a balance between sound tactics and fury to overcome unimaginable odds.

– Facing the infinite numbers of the Skaven combined with the brutal strength of the Chaos army, the heroes must stand together and their fight must strike a balance between sound tactics and fury to overcome unimaginable odds. The Heroic Deeds System – Experience unique scenarios and intense trials with our new Heroic Deeds System, consumable quests that will dramatically alter enemy composition, level settings, weapon use and mission objectives.

– Experience unique scenarios and intense trials with our new Heroic Deeds System, consumable quests that will dramatically alter enemy composition, level settings, weapon use and mission objectives. Talent Trees and Progression – Level up your heroes and climb the talent tree of your chosen career, unlocking new abilities and gaining access to powerful gear along the way.

– Level up your heroes and climb the talent tree of your chosen career, unlocking new abilities and gaining access to powerful gear along the way. The Adventure Continues – Explore a wide range of breathtaking new levels set in and around Helmgart, a fortress city protecting the Bretonnian border of the Empire.

– Explore a wide range of breathtaking new levels set in and around Helmgart, a fortress city protecting the Bretonnian border of the Empire. New Improved Loot System – At the end of each mission, you will be rewarded with relevant loot—weapons, consumable quests, trinkets, hats, crafting material and more—all applicable to your chosen career.

