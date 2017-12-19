Valkyria Chronicles 4 Info Details 4 New Characters, Class Leveling - News

New information on Valkyria Chronicles 4 has been released on four new characters and more.

Here are the details on the four new characters:

Angelica Farnaby (voiced by Ayane Sakura) – A civilian girl who lost her memories. She is cheerful, selfless, and kind, and gains sudden popularity among the soldiers. There is also a scene where she confronts the “Witch of the Snowstorm.”

– The medical dog. Minerva Victor (voiced by Saori Hayami) – The commanding officer of Squad F. She values the spirit of chivalry, and is both sociable and calm with her squad mates.

Read the other information below:

There are levels for classes, not individual soldiers. Classes can be leveled up by allotting the experience points obtained in training camp. When a class reaches a certain level, it will be able to advance to a higher class.

The “Joint Operation with Squad 7” downloadable content included with the PlayStation 4 version limited edition in Japan sees players take on a mission together with Valkyria Chronicles 1 protagonist Welkin Gunther and Squad 7 of the Gallian Militia.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 21, 2018 and for the Nintendo Switch in summer 2018 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2018 in North America and Europe.

