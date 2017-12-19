Catherine: Full Body Announced for PS4, PSV - News

Atlus has announced Catherine: Full Body for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Catherine was released in 2011 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The story follows Vincent, a 32 year old man who cheats on his fiance Katherine with a woman named Catherine.





Catherine: Full Body features a third Catherine who is very different from the other two, as well as new scenes with Katherine and Catherine.

Here is some information on the game via Gematsu:

Development is a collaborative effort between Atlus and Studio Zero.

The third “Catherine” is named Rin (voiced by Aya Hirano). She is a pianist at Vincent’s regular bar, and has an exceedingly honest and gentle personality. Rin’s involvement in the story will introduce new branches for the other two “Catherines.”

A large amount of new endings, episodes, anime movies, and sexy events are being added.

The subtitle “Full Body” was chosen from the wine term, and exemplifies an even richer and somehow more erotic new Catherine.

A wide range of difficulties and convenient systems are being prepared.

There is a new mechanic where you move blocks where multiple are connected. There is also a new mode.

There are online battles.

There is cross-save support.

The new “Catherine,” Rin, is described as a healing existence that assists the nightmare-ridden Vincent and shows him new values. While her speech and conduct give off an aura of considerably lacking in common, she is a very straightforward and gentle character.

The scenario is mainly being made by full-time staff.

The wide range of difficulties and convenient systems being prepared will enable people who are interested in the story to enjoy the game until the very end.

In puzzle action stages, there is a new mechanic where you have to think about not only how to move cube-shaped blocks, but also blocks in a state where multiple are connected.

You can switch between new and traditional modes during the story.

There was unexpected excitement for the competiive mode overseas, so online battles are being included.

There is more than one new ending.

Development is currently 50 percent complete.

A release date and price are still to be announced.

