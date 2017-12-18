Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Open Beta Confirmed for the West - News

Square Enix announced the PlayStation 4 open beta for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT in North America and Europe will take place from January 12 to 21.

In Japan, it will take place from December 23 and 24, December 30 and 31 and January 6 to 7.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.

