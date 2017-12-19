Reggie: Switch Sales are 'Unprecedented Territory for Nintendo' - News

/ 2,511 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime told CNN that sales for the Nintendo Switch are "unprecedented."

"The fact that we reached 10 million units sold on a global basis and we're not fully through the holidays is unprecedented territory for Nintendo," said Fils-Aime. "The pace is one of the fastest in our own history and in gaming history."

The Nintendo Switch earlier this month hit 10 million units sold to consumers. It has sold more than an estimated two million units in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch is currently available for $299.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles