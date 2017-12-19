Reggie: Switch Sales are 'Unprecedented Territory for Nintendo' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 2,511 Views
Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime told CNN that sales for the Nintendo Switch are "unprecedented."
"The fact that we reached 10 million units sold on a global basis and we're not fully through the holidays is unprecedented territory for Nintendo," said Fils-Aime. "The pace is one of the fastest in our own history and in gaming history."
The Nintendo Switch earlier this month hit 10 million units sold to consumers. It has sold more than an estimated two million units in Europe.
The Nintendo Switch is currently available for $299.
By next year that number will be almost tripled
The Switch is doing amazing.
Nintendo you've done it again!
I still don’t see this beating out the Wii, but we’ll definitely see.
Production will increase to 20-25 million units in 2018?
Another Wii.
Okay, I'll say it first: didn't Wii exceed that pace?
It launched in the holiday! It launched in the holiday!!!
Is that some kind of mantra?
But Azuren!!!!! HOLIDAY!!!!
@Azuren
According to most gamers, launching in the holiday season is a magical boost to sales.
Even though said gamers completely neglect to see the fact that a new console is ALWAYS limited in supply thus the holiday season launch means absolutely nothing, since the supply issue prevents them from selling more than what can be produced. This means they don't get an official holiday boost until the following year, which is something Nintendo and the Switch has been able to receive in just 8 - 9 months.
Regardless great sales for the Switch.
I'm being sarcastic just to be clear.
@AngryLittleAlchemist
I caught your sarcasm :D
But that's the reality of what people constantly seem to think, lol
@AngryLittleAlchemist
I caught your sarcasm :D
But that's the reality of what people constantly seem to think, lol
ABizzel1
If launching in the holiday = no boost to sales, why do they keep releasing their consoles so close to them?
IkePoR
Because it's convenient, because people are out shopping for the holidays anyway. That being said it's not the most practical as far as having the largest sales impact possible within the first full year. And if you look back most console launches have a delayed region launch that happens early in the year.
The holiday sales analogy is a basic elementary math problem.
If Johnny has 10 apples, but there are 100 people who want to buy his apples, then Johnny can only sell 10 apples total. This is the equivalent of any launch, you can't sell more than you can produce.
8 months later Johnny has 200 apples, so he can now sell to the remaining 90 people who wanted Apples, and 100 more people who now want Apples for the holiday. This is the case for the Switch, since it launched in March it gets the benefit of actual holidays sales in 8 - 9 months, whereas consoles that launch during the holiday don't get that benefit until the following year, because they are limited by the number of consoles they can produce.
You basically just said they benefit from the holiday.
If this thing was priced at $199.99 it would ignite into a ball of a hellfire and reign down on its victims like armageddon.
Pokemon on Switch, Nintendo. Also, buy Capcom and make Mega Man Legends 3.
10 million in the first 9 months? I don't recall any generation where Nintendo has sold so little. Unprecedented territory indeed.
Is this a fucking joke?
PS4 sold 10 Million units in its first 10 months on the market. So I guess that's little too? Xbox sold less than 10M in its first 10 Months...Switch is outpacing Wii...don't see what you're getting at to be honest. I really want to know, no kidding.
- +4
10 Comments