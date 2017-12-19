TACS Games Interview - Vita, Switch, Wolfgame Partnership, & the Future

/ 524 Views

PlayStation Mobile, despite its failure as a platform, was home to a variety of developers and a wealth of games even if they did wildly vary in quality. Among the most prolific was Thom Hopper (aka TACS Games), who worked on a range of titles from Out of Mind to RADIANT FLUX and seemed very content until the platform abruptly ended. He's since moved on, first making a name for himself with Wii U games like Octocopter: Super Sub Squid Escape, and more recently moving over to PS4, Vita, and Switch.

In light of this, I jumped at the opportunity to ask him about his Vita development - including the already-released Factotum 90 and the upcoming Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo - as well as his plans for the future and partnership with Wolfgame.

First off, tell me a bit about yourself! Who makes up TACS Games? Are you the sole developer for all your projects?

I am the primary TACS. There are none but the primary. The primary TACS sees and knows all. When working on VITA stuff the primary TACS will align him or herself with the entity known as the forever-wolf. The primary TACS handles development of the entertainment products and will manage the hunt, while the forever-wolf handles porting and will clear up all the mess. The primary TACS also has worked with a lovely composer on his last few projects but that's the full team.

What was the first title you ever shipped?

F90 was my first real Vita game but before that I released a whole boat load of games on PS mobile. The very first one was RADIANT FLUX, I think. It was a very strange retro shooting thing with too many post processing effects. The first game I ever distributed was called 'The Master of Maggots' and was a game about stealing apples from an evil farmer. This was distributed on floppy discs by hand to about four people.

You were previously a prominent developer on PlayStation Mobile releasing over 10 games. Did you find this a successful platform to work on?

What is success? If success is defined by earning money then, no, PSM for me was an abysmal failure. But without PSM I wouldn't have had any chance to get started and perhaps games like F90 and ACORN wouldn't exist today.

Do you feel an open-environment like PSM or XBLIG is missing from the current console marketplace?

It's about a million times easier to get started with console development today compared to when xblig was a thing. I'm glad it existed back then but now it would only serve to create a tiered system like PSM ultimately did. With real games on the real store and indie games shoved away into the other store that nobody goes to.

How did you first come into contact with Sony? How has Sony been to work with?

I've worked with Sony in the past and they've always been great. I might get a chance to work with them again in the new year but I should say again at this point that I didn't handle the porting work on F90 or Skull Smash. The work done on F90 and SSSG!2T is handled by the entity known as the forever-wolf. The forever-wolf is a mysterious celestial beast which comes to the realm of men only once every 17 days to drink of our dreams and rest between battles. It is in these times that the forever-wolf may choose to handle the porting and release of indie games to the PlayStation platforms. When its time on our firmament is concluded it will return to the cosmic battle which rages forever in the heavens.

Your output has been fairly platform-agnostic and you have released games on systems like Wii U as late as 2016. Has Sony's public withdrawal of support from the Vita deterred you from developing for the platform or does this not bother you?

I've released games on almost all modern platforms. I've just released my first Switch game, ACORN Tactics, which is out now - please buy it. I like to get my stuff to as many people as I can but I'll always love the Vita and will do my best to bring as many games as possible to that platform. Skull Smash for example was designed for the Vita first. I have no plans to bring it to other platforms right now.

How did your agreement with Wolfgame originally come about? Who approached whom?

Ah, you speak of the entity known only as the forever-wolf. I honestly can't remember which way around it was. We've been chummy since the PSM days. I would release stuff very regularly back then and I could always count on the forever-wolf for scathing criticism of my latest game. So it was super nice to get a chance to work with this celestial entity properly. I think they did a great job with F90 and we're still working together on Skull Smash. I've been pestering them about possibly bringing ACORN to VITA. There was a bit of a Twitter storm about it a few weeks ago. I think about half the Vita community retweeted that tweet.

What made you want to rework Factotum in its original form into Factotum 90?

When I built the original Factotum it was a more basic time. Textures had not been invented yet and so the entire game was presented in green and black. I thought this was a valid stylistic choice and still love the black and green monster that was the original Factotum, but when it came to bringing it to more modern platforms I took advantage of the port to revamp the graphics and upgrade the engine. At this point textures had been invented and I was getting into the substance tools and so I remapped and textured the entire game. It was not always a great fit since the game was designed without textures in mind and the lighting needed a lot of reworking but I think it came together OK.

Has working with an external porting studio assisted with your work on getting Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo onto Vita?

It was the forever-wolf that came to me in a dream and whispered into my ear this phrase; "make the platform game, and I will port it" and so with this mantra in my heart I began work on a new game. The game "Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo & Knuckles" is of course the sequel to the very highly acclaimed PSM game "Super Skull Smash GO!" which I think was my second PSM game and about 4 people played. This game would not have existed without the forever-wolf entering my zone and screaming into my heart.

Onto that game - what made you decide on a sequel to Super Skull Smash GO!?

See above about zones and screaming.

What new features can we expect from it compared to its predecessor?

The original SSSG! was a very limited single screen puzzle game. You could jump on skellies and pick up their skulls. When you threw the skulls they would move in a line and never stop. It was a puzzle game with platforming navigation. The new SSSG!2T is much more action oriented. It's night and day really. The skulls now have more physics, the levels are much bigger, lots of moving elements. You can pick up much more than just skulls and will have to beat more than just skeletons. There are still some smaller puzzle levels with mechanisms and engines where you can earn more heart pieces, and boss levels where you must defeat giant robo-skeletons.

How complex will the platforming challenges be? What's the estimated length of the game?

It starts out quite easy but later in the game the platforming can get very challenging with plenty of moving platforms, enemies, and rotating spikes. The game also contains a wealth of secrets. Really weird stuff. Honestly. Just so odd.

What engine is the game built in? Any difficulties getting this running on Vita?

It's built using Game Maker Studio and it's my first game using that engine. Word is that is runs like a dream on Vita hardware - 60 delightful frames per human second.

Has it been more difficult developing a Vita-native game than a PlayStation Mobile title?

It's all mostly the same. A bit more integration is needed but it's more like paperwork than software development and the forever-wolf does all that.

Will the game be PlayStation TV compatible?

Yes! We're aiming for all games to be PSTV compatible going forwards. I love my PSTV.

Any plans for a physical release through Limited Run Games like Factotum 90 is getting?

I would love that. I am making every effort to make that happen. I have no news on that right now.

You recently released a game named Acorn Tactics for Switch. Any chance of this hitting Vita?

I'd like to bring ACORN to Vita. It will have to wait until after Skull Smash and will require a ritual with the forever-wolf.

Do you think you'll make any Vita-native versions of your PSM titles, particularly Console Saga or Out of Mind?

This is a question I get a lot. It always pleases me. The sad answer is that it is very unlikely. However if Skull Smash is a success then I will look to make other sequels to my PSM games like OUT OF MIND and Console Saga.

Can you see yourself bringing many of your future projects to Vita beyond Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo?

Any game that I feel fits the platform I will make an effort to bring to the Vita. It's not always going to be possible, but my fondness for the Vita extends like the wings of an eagle.

Finally, two questions I've been asking everyone - what are some of your favourite games you've played on Vita?

My Vita and PSTV are always ready for some multi player EDF 2017. I've got Invaders From Planet Space ready too but I've not started that yet.

And which of the two Vita models (LCD or OLED) is your favourite?

I have an old school OLED which I think is great. I've not tried a newer model

I'd like to thank Thom for responding with what might be the most inventive set of interview answers I've ever seen. You can follow his latest game developments via his Twitter account. Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo should arrive on Vita some time in 2018 (Factotum 90 is available now), while ACORN Tactics is available now for Nintendo Switch.