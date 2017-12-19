PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Europe Lifetime Sales – October 2017 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Europe’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in Europe in October 2017 shows how much the PlayStation 4 has dominated in the region. Other than its first month on the market the Switch has not been able to outsell the PS4.

The Switch passed the two million mark. The PlayStation 4 has sold 26.60 million units lifetime in Europe, the Xbox One 8.72 million units, and the Switch 2.01 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms combined. The PlayStation 4 has 71 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 23 percent, and the Switch six percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 26,597,462

Xbox One Total Sales: 8,718,730

Switch Total Sales: 2,011,075

The PlayStation 4 outsold the Switch by 309,673 units for the month and the Xbox One by 361,821 units. The Switch outsold the Xbox One by 52,148 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One are down. The PlayStation 4 is down by 1,342 units and the Xbox One is down by 78,036 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 58 percent. The Switch accounted for 25 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 18 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 527,392

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 165,571

Switch Monthly Sales: 217,719

