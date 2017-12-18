Watch Dogs Available for Free on PC - News

Ubisoft is giving away another of its games for free. Watch Dogs is now a free download on Windows PC via uPlay through December 23 at 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am UTC.

You can get the game here from the Ubisoft website as part of the Happy Playdays event.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and World in Conflict are also available to download for free

