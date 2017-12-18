Watch Dogs Available for Free on PC

by William D'Angelo, posted 23 hours ago / 944 Views

Ubisoft is giving away another of its games for free. Watch Dogs is now a free download on Windows PC via uPlay through December 23 at 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am UTC. 

 You can get the game here from the Ubisoft website as part of the Happy Playdays event.

 

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and World in Conflict are also available to download for free

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments

Chazore
Chazore (23 hours ago)

After how it ran on PC?, I'll pass.

  • +2
Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (19 hours ago)

Not worth it if you still have to download Uplay.

  • +1
chakkra
chakkra (19 hours ago)

What is wrong about Uplay? (Honest question here. I downloaded it and would like to know if there is something inherently wrong with it)

  • -1
Zkuq
Zkuq (13 hours ago)

@chakkra: It's not really useful, so it's just one more useless program you have to run just to be able to play certain games.

  • 0
chakkra
chakkra (12 hours ago)

@Zkuq: Ohh, I see.. Thanks for the reply.

  • 0
Goodnightmoon
Goodnightmoon (23 hours ago)

Still not worth it

  • +1
roadkillers
roadkillers (12 hours ago)

I bought the game for $40 on PC at release and never touched it. Just shows how I get caught up in hype.

  • 0
caffeinade
caffeinade (17 hours ago)

No thanks. You keep it, Ubi.

  • 0
XD84
XD84 (23 hours ago)

Didn't Ubisoft offered the game for free few months ago?

  • 0