Watch Dogs Available for Free on PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 23 hours ago / 944 Views
Ubisoft is giving away another of its games for free. Watch Dogs is now a free download on Windows PC via uPlay through December 23 at 2am PT / 5am ET / 10am UTC.
You can get the game here from the Ubisoft website as part of the Happy Playdays event.
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and World in Conflict are also available to download for free
After how it ran on PC?, I'll pass.
Not worth it if you still have to download Uplay.
What is wrong about Uplay? (Honest question here. I downloaded it and would like to know if there is something inherently wrong with it)
@chakkra: It's not really useful, so it's just one more useless program you have to run just to be able to play certain games.
@Zkuq: Ohh, I see.. Thanks for the reply.
Still not worth it
I bought the game for $40 on PC at release and never touched it. Just shows how I get caught up in hype.
No thanks. You keep it, Ubi.
Didn't Ubisoft offered the game for free few months ago?
