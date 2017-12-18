Friday the 13th: The Game Updates Adds Offline Bots, Holiday Events - News

A new update for Friday the 13th: The Game is out right now for the PlayStation 4 and Steam. It will release soon for the Xbox One.

The update adds in an offline that will also have AI bots with adjustable difficulty levels. This includes easy, normal and hard.

The max player level have been increased from 101 to 150. New clothing coloring options for the counselors, two new grab kills and bloody variants for the slasher have also been added.

Holiday events are also coming over the next two weeks. Starting December 23 and lasting six days the chance of getting a Rare and Epic perk has been increased. Two other events will also start on December 23 will increase your chances of finding both Pamela and Jarvis tapes and double the amount of CP you earn. The former will run until December 27 and the latter will run until January 2.

