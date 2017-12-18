No Microtransactions in Upcoming Obsidian RPG - News

Developer Obsidian on its official forums said its upcoming RPG will not have microtransactions.

"We’re extremely excited about our upcoming RPG, and we know you are too," said Obsidian. "We wish we could tell you all about it right now… but we’re going to hold off until the time is right. What we did want to talk about was a question a lot of you have been raising: 'Will this upcoming game feature any lootboxes or other microtransactions?'"

"The answer is simply: 'no.' No microtransactions, of any kind, in our game."

"We also wanted to say a word about our partnership with Private Division, our publisher on this title. Far from 'pushing' us to put anything -- microtransactions or otherwise -- into our game, Private Division has been incredibly supportive of our vision, our creative freedom, and the process by which we work to make RPGs. They have been fantastic partners, and we are extremely excited to work with them through release, to put what we know is going to be an amazing game into as many hands as possible.

"As always, thank you so much for your support. We know we couldn’t do what we do without our fans, and we want you to know that we put you guys first in every decision we make."

