Dragon Quest Builders for Switch Western Release Date Revealed - News

/ 558 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Nintendo announced Dragon Quest Builders will launch for the Switch in North America and Europe on February 9.

Build for fun! Build for adventure! Build to save the world! @DragonQuest Builders comes to #NintendoSwitch on 2/9/18! #DQBuilders pic.twitter.com/LQu9aUo1mi — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 18, 2017

It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on March 1, 2018, with a demo coming out on February 1.

Dragon Quest Builders is currently available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles