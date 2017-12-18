Call of Duty: WWII Spends 7th Week Atop UK Charts - News

Call of Duty: WWII has spent a seventh week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending December 16. The rest of the top five remains unchanged.

"We’re extremely proud that Call of Duty: WWII is the UK Christmas number 1," said Roy Stackhouse, VP for the UK and Iberia at Activision.

"Marking the franchise’s fourth consecutive year in the holiday top spot. This also represents Call of Duty: WWII’s seventh straight week at the top of the charts,equaling the impressive achievements of Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy earlier this year.

"We’d like to thank our UK fans for their ongoing support and we look forward to sharing more updates in 2018. Until then we wish all our players a happy holiday season."

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty WWII FIFA 18 Star Wars Battlefront II PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Assassin's Creed Origins Super Mario Odyssey Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K18 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

