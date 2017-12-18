Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 2 DLC and Free Update Details Released - News

Bandai Namco has released details on the Extra Pack 2 DLC and an upcoming free update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Extra Pack 2 ($16.99)

With the Extra Pack 2, a new story scenario and 4 playable characters will appear and disrupt the world of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2! In the new storyline, players will embark on Time Patrol with their Master Characters and meet a new character, Fu. He is a mysterious teenager with a ninja sword on his back. His basic attacks are often sword-based techniques, however he’s also great at long-distance attacks. He looks mischievous and holds the key to this new story mode…

Free Update

The new free update will allow players to customize Dragon Ball Characters by changing skills, abilities and colors of their original attacks and costumes. For example, some character will be able to use attacks that they originally wouldn’t have been able to use! New special costumes will be also available such as the Goku’s Journey to the West and a Cross Ultimate Attack System will be added, enabling players to launch Ultimate Attacks together with another Dragon Ball character. More details to come!

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

