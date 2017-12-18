Monster Hunter: World Story is 40 to 50 Hours Long - News

In order to beat Monster Hunter: World it will take between 40 and 50 hours, according to game director Yuya Tokuda who spoke with Mein-MMO.

"Depending on the type of player, I suppose it will take about 40 to 50 hours to clear the story," said Okuda. "But it wouldn’t be a Monster Hunter title if there wasn’t content to enjoy post-game. Players can continue to forge and upgrade their favorite weapons and armor after the story is over."

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018. A Windows PC version will release at a later date.

Thanks Gematsu.

