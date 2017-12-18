Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Screenshots Released - News

Bandai Namco and Level-5 have released new screenshots for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom.



Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 23, 2018.

View the rest of the screenshots below:

