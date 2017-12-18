Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Screenshots Released

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Screenshots Released - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 540 Views

Bandai Namco and Level-5 have released new screenshots for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom.

 

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on March 23, 2018.

View the rest of the screenshots below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (1 day ago)

so beautiful <3 studio ghibli-design and soundtracks are alive with this jrpg-dream :)

  • +3
Mystro-Sama
Mystro-Sama (1 day ago)

Damn, I thought it was going to be Q1. Thats a huge pushback from fall this year.

  • +1
bigtakilla
bigtakilla (1 day ago)

Looks amazing. No denying it.

  • +1
StokedUp
StokedUp (23 hours ago)

Never got the first, I played the demo but really didn’t like the battle system. Hopefully there’s a demo for this and it’s changed abit because the game looks stunning and it’s usually the type of game I’d buy.

  • 0