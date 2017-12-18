One Piece: World Seeker Teaser Trailer and Screenshots Released - News

by, posted 1 day ago

Bandai Namco has released the teaser trailer and screenshots for One Piece: World Seeker.

View it below:

View the screenshots below:

One Piece: World Seeker will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.

