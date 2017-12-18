One Piece: World Seeker Teaser Trailer and Screenshots Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 388 Views
Bandai Namco has released the teaser trailer and screenshots for One Piece: World Seeker.
View it below:
View the screenshots below:
One Piece: World Seeker will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.
two One Piece-Games 2018 for PS4, thats great. after this open world and the VR game, i want a OP-Fighting-Game with "Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm"-Graphic(engine)/Gameplay, because i like the anime-design more :) World Seeker with original anime-soundtracks and complete new story-features sounds good, day 1 :)
Yeah, I've always wanted an open world Naruto action RPG.
