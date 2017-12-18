Dragon Ball FighterZ Open Beta Set for January, 4th Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco announced an open beta for Dragon Ball FighterZ. It will be held from January 14 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT and end on January 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT.

Users who pre-order the game will get early access to the open beta starting on January 13.

Bandai Namco also released the fourth trailer for the game:

Here is new information on the game:

Goku Black

Goku Black will receive assistance from Zamasu, such as holding down the opponent when firing a “Kamehameha.” Using his giant scythe and hand-blade, Goku Black can attack from a distance with long reach, never giving his opponent a chance to retaliate.

Beerus

Beerus is the God of Destruction of Universe 7. He restrains his opponent while using “Spheres of Destruction” that explode upon touch, all the while gradually cornering his opponent with what is not even the full extent of his God powers.

Hit

Hit uses his “Time-Skip/Molotov” technique to attack as if he is warping. He also uses technical skills, such as automatically counter-attacking when attacked in a defensive stance, to drive into his opponent with ultra high speed attacks.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

