SoulCalibur VI Screenshots Feature Mitsurugi and Sophitia - News

Bandai Namco has released a set of screenshots for Soulcalibur VI featuring Mitsurugi Heishiro and Sophitia Alexandra.



Here is an overview of the game:

Sharpen your swords, put on your armor, and get ready to fight. Soulcalibur, the game that defined weapon-based 3D fighting games, is back!

Two decades after its first iteration, Soulcalibur VI returns to its roots while bringing brand-new gameplay features to the fight. Travel through the signature 16th century stages and experience the struggle for the two legendary swords using a complete roster of returning Soulcalibur characters, along with some newcomers!

Soulcalibur has never looked more dynamic or dramatic, intensified with eye-popping graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Key Features:

Dynamic fights enhanced by cinematic-styled combat.

State of the art graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4.

An epic story mode of the struggle for the two swords.

A complete roster of returning characters and newcomers.

Revamped Gameplay Mechanics for the Intense Showdowns:

The Supreme Defense: Reversal Edge – Read the opponent’s move and deliver a counterattack while guarding, and take control of the battle by quickly proceeding into derivative moves.

– Read the opponent’s move and deliver a counterattack while guarding, and take control of the battle by quickly proceeding into derivative moves. The Supreme Attack: Critical Edge – A trademark of each character capable of delivering damage to his opponent.

– A trademark of each character capable of delivering damage to his opponent. A Chance to Turn the Tables: Soul Charge – A temporary power-up taking place after pushing away the opponent with a shockwave.

– A temporary power-up taking place after pushing away the opponent with a shockwave. Proof of Proficiency: Lethal Hit – A special effect which destroys your opponent’s equipment parts when fulfilling set conditions of a move.

SoulCalibur VI will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2018.

View the rest of the screenshots below:

