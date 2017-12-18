Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus Announced for Switch - News

Bandai Namco has announced Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on February 22, 2018 vie the eShop.

Here is an overview of the game:

The highly acclaimed Pac-Man Championship Edition series has finally come to the Nintendo Switch in Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus! Featuring eye-popping high-resolution 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level! Play by yourself or with your friends in the all-new co-op mode, “Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus 2P”—exclusive only to the Switch! When one player gets caught by a ghost, the other player can come to the rescue. Team up with your friends and family to weave through the mazes and make it to the boss battle together! Get on the train—the ultimate Pac-Man experience is coming!

Key Features:

Two Modes in One – Enjoy all the excitement and action of the original Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 with an all-new two-player co-op mode available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

– Enjoy all the excitement and action of the original Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 with an all-new two-player co-op mode available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Ghost Train Boost – Evade four unique types of Ghost Trains that power up through the game based on their ghostly characteristics.

– Evade four unique types of Ghost Trains that power up through the game based on their ghostly characteristics. Evolved Pac – Gameplay evolves into 3D, yet maintains the classic maze chase arcade action from the original along with features including Time Attack with fast fleeting fruit, big bad bosses, ridiculous remixed rules, and more!

– Gameplay evolves into 3D, yet maintains the classic maze chase arcade action from the original along with features including Time Attack with fast fleeting fruit, big bad bosses, ridiculous remixed rules, and more! Co-Op Madness – Enjoy the speedy co-op game with a partner by eating all the Pac Dots and completing the maze together.

