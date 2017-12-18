One Piece: Grand Cruise Coming West in 2018 for PSVR - News

Bandai Namco announced One Piece: Grand Cruise is coming to North America and Europe for the PlayStation VR in 2018.

View the English trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A pirate’s life is fun, but dangerous. Go on a journey to the ocean together with the Straw Hat Pirates. The player is an apprentice pirate of the Straw Hat Pirates, and embark on a “one day voyage” on the Thousand Sunny. Adventures and events only unique to virtual reality will unfold, including navy shooting battles and communication events in which you’ll become closer with the Straw Hat Pirates.



