My Hero Academia: One’s Justice Coming West in 2018 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Bandai Namco announced My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe in 2018.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2018.



