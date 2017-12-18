Code Vein Gets Third Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released the third trailer for the upcoming action RPG Code Vein.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has caused the collapse of the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.

Key Features:

A Unique World – Enter a post-apocalyptic universe with a dark anime Japanese aesthetic.

– Enter a post-apocalyptic universe with a dark anime Japanese aesthetic. Become a Revenant – Create your own character, acquire new melee weapons and upgrade your skills to customize your avatar.

– Create your own character, acquire new melee weapons and upgrade your skills to customize your avatar. Gain Power – Gather vestiges of ancient vampires, absorb their blood code, acquire their original skills, and send yourself on a vampiric rampage.

– Gather vestiges of ancient vampires, absorb their blood code, acquire their original skills, and send yourself on a vampiric rampage. Destroy Your Opponents – Battle against the strongest enemies in relentless fights where only your skill can save you.

Code Vein will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.



