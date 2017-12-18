Dragon Quest Rivals Tops 12 Million Downloads - News

Square Enix announced the card battle game Dragon Quest Rivals has been downloaded more than 12 million times since it launched in Japan on November 2.

This is up from 10 million units downloaded on November 21.

To celebrate the milestone, Square Enix is giving away 1,200 Alchemy Crystals and one Legend Rare Decision Tickets to everyone who logs in from December 18 at 12:00 JST until December 25 at 3:59 JST.

Dragon Quest Rivals is available for iOS and Android.

