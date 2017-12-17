New PlayStation Releases This Week - Accounting +, Hammerwatch, Tiny Metal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 690 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- 36 Fragments of Midnight, PS4 — Digital
- 3D Billiards, PS4 — Digital
- Accounting +, PS VR — Digital
- Cat Interstellar, PS4 — Digital
- Defunct, PS4 — Digital
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2, PS4 — Digital
- Gunhouse, PS Vita — Digital
- Hammerwatch, PS4 — Digital
- Rollercoaster Legends, PS4 — Digital
- Tiny Metal, PS4 — Digital
- Ultrawings, PS VR — Digital
- VirtuGo, PS4 — Digital
- Xenon Valkyrie +, PS Vita — Digital
i want Dragon Ball Fighter Z and Digimon Story 2 in january :) My best friend DBZ and the new Monster Hunter for ps4. A wonderful start for 2018 =)
Tiny Metal looks so good.
Might actually pick up Tiny Metal. Advanced Wars is one of my favorite portable games ever.
Gonna pick up Tiny Metal when it hits Steam on the 21st. I need to fix that Advance Wars itch.
