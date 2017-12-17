New PlayStation Releases This Week - Accounting +, Hammerwatch, Tiny Metal - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 14 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

36 Fragments of Midnight, PS4 — Digital

3D Billiards, PS4 — Digital

Accounting +, PS VR — Digital

Cat Interstellar, PS4 — Digital

Defunct, PS4 — Digital

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2, PS4 — Digital

Gunhouse, PS Vita — Digital

Hammerwatch, PS4 — Digital

Rollercoaster Legends, PS4 — Digital

Tiny Metal, PS4 — Digital

Ultrawings, PS VR — Digital

VirtuGo, PS4 — Digital

Xenon Valkyrie +, PS Vita — Digital

