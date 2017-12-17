Xbox One X Trailer is About 'What The Reviews Say About The World’s Most Powerful Console' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 day ago / 1,975 Views
The Xbox One X launched last month and now Microsoft has released an accolades trailer for the console. The trailer is titled "What The Reviews Say About The World’s Most Powerful Console."
View it below:
The Xbox One X launched worldwide on November 7.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
For those wondering, the below comments sums up the VGC forum in a nutshell. Advise all newcomers to steer clear away.
^^^.
It's a testament to how well MS is doing with how much they trigger certain basement dwellers, more so since the X has released. Keep up the good work MS!
It’s so bad, if i didn’t know these users I might chalk it up to trolling or joking but nope... they mad and sad (over nothing) lmao so embarrassed for vgc that this could’ve easily been in a youtube comment section . Toxic 😷😷😷😷
I'll advise them to not be 'those' kind of posters.
Can't believe people are upset about this, hehe.
Unfortunately, if we encourage people to stay away like this it will never get better.
I wouldn't advise people to stay away. But, yeah, this kind of stuff is the worst part of VGC.
It's great to have the most powerful gaming console, and it's best to have a wide selection of quality games. But Nintendo has proven time and time again that you don't have to have the most power console, and you don't have to have the most units sold to be a viable player in the console market. So I speak for all gamers when I say that when you take focus away from the games and make power your primary focus, you loose sight of what;s gaming is about - FACT. Nothing wrong with the commercial in and of itself, but this is not about gaming. This is about Microsoft scrambling to pick up the pieces after Sony handed their asses to them and Nintendo is kicking what's left of it. I'm not knocking the Xbox One X hardware or the commercial itself. But it's pretty transparent that when compared to Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft doesn't have the correct gaming vision and focus that made and will continue to propel the console industry as it is today. Remember, it was once speculated that the console market was dead. Both Sony and Nintendo have proven this wrong far more than Microsoft have in recent times.
I’m sure they were initially preparing another video...MS are like a bodybuilder on steroids who runs around yelling “ I’m the strongest”. But got no D and no brain.
PUBG , POE, Halo Wars 2, Forza 7, and Cup head are xbox 2017 exclusives and they are great games.
Games on steam are xbox exclusives? I'll give you windows 10... but steam? Nah.
In regards to consoles they are. Sorry, I meant to include that in the comment. However, having these games and best multiplatform games is HUGE.
PUBG is not exclusive, only the game preview version.
that is just lame ....
Downvotting became a trend in here. Dislike as much as you want but there is another fact especially in console gaming: Despite their lack in power, it's the Software that sales consoles(exclusives more so) and not power. Especially proven by the Switch which most thought dead on arrival.
This is about the hardware not software, its a fact its the most powerful console and its a fact its successful. But thanks for the twist.
You see, i have a Ferrari, but i have no gasoline. So ill keep it parked in my garage. But who cares, it's so POWERFUL. Thanks for the twist.
- +3
"You see, i have a Ferrari, but i have no gasoline. So ill keep it parked in my garage. But who cares, it's so POWERFUL. Thanks for the twist."
Poor analogy.
Haha the comments made my day. Thanks for the entertainment. Now to play some 4k games
The "Has no games" phrase, seems so relevant here
But I saw games in this commercial. Did you miss them?
But what about games ?
Right, no games were shown at any point in this commercial.
There's plenty of games shown in the commercial
Do you work for Microsoft or why do you write under all comments? You should learn to accept other thoughts (or opinions), please.@KLAMarine
- +2
Slight hypocrisy there Kazuma? you seem to be in most MS threads downplaying anything they do... do you work for Sony?
- +4
@Kazuma actually everyone should be asking you if you work for Sony.
- +3
He went there. The mandman actually went there.
- +1
Fact is: 2-5 PS4 games (direct competition console) graphically look significantly better than Xboxone Exclusives, 2017/18. That's why the trailer is funny to some people. I can accept other opinions, some apparently not like you see here :)
- -1
@Kazuma well according to this more multiplat games are performing better than the Pro, and that was in September, so the list has most likely grown. https://mspoweruser.com/list-games-run-better-xbox-one-x-playstation-4-pro/
- -2
"Do you work for Microsoft or why do you write under all comments?"
>I enjoy replying to unprovoked posts acting shitty.
"You should learn to accept other thoughts (or opinions), please.@KLAMarine"
>I accept therefore I reply.
"Do you work for Microsoft"
btw Kazuma, coming from you, I find this question extremely ironic.
http://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=8632506
- -1
A literal walking advertisement board... the facepalm of being so dedicated to a company who only cares about your money.
- +2
Scalebound would look amazing in native 4k Oh wait..
On the topic of Scalebound, at least Microsoft had the decency to cancel a troubled game and suffer the bad PR rather than sell people a broken, overhyped indie game at a full $60.
- -3
@KLAMarine
Yeah I know. Phil Specer clearly said that game cancellations are for the gamers. Too bad Sony is anti-gamer and they won't cancel their games. :(
- -2
@PEEPer0nni
"Too bad Sony is anti-gamer and they won't cancel their games. :("
>A number of people felt burned by No Man's Sky. If only Sony would exercise greater scrutiny on who they get in bed with but why do that when money's on the line? Better to pass that cost on to PS owners unfortunate enough to buy NMS.
It's shitty to cancel games but it's even shittier to sell broken games.
You all have got to be kidding me
A multiplayer game that is early access is sold to consumers at 20fps. With the power of X.
- 0
- 0
@golf
"A multiplayer game that is early access is sold to consumers at 20fps. With the power of X."
NMS wished it were multiplayer, that it didn't crash at launch, and that more actually wanted to play it. I'm not a fan of beating a dead horse so I'd advise strongly that one not compare NMS to PUBG. The two do not compare.
- +1
It's hard for Microsoft to say good news - maybe that's why this funny video? and interesting was last month: The PlayStation 4 beats the XboxOne AND xboxOneX-launch month in the home country usa. I think that says it all.
- -5
"It's hard for Microsoft to say good news"
>Not as long as you're there to naysay.
"and interesting was last month: The PlayStation 4 beats the XboxOne AND xboxOneX-launch month in the home country usa. I think that says it all."
>What does a positive critical reception for the X's hardware have to do with sales? Microsoft seems happy to see people react positively to the X as am I. Of course, at $500, it wasn't gonna sell as well as anything considerably cheaper but that's a price tag that will only fall as time goes on.
That's a good question KLAMarine.
- -2
Judging by comments, seems XBox still has the pariah status to drag them down despite the lengths they've gone to be more pro-consumer. Kudos on the commercial for using "21st Century Schizoid Man".
- -5
Damn the ponies are out in force today, MS really does trigger them bad. Maybe counselling would help.
- 0
Let's not name-call. I know some posters here can be shitty but let's keep our posting standards higher.
- -3
KLAMarine
King Crimson?
- -3
Yep! King Crimson!
- -1
Fact is: Currently.. Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4 = better graphic than Xbox One. And i see for 2018.. the new God of War, Detroit Become Human, Ni No Kuni 2, Day Gone and Spiderman on PS4. But Microsoft: the Most Power... LOL, what a joke.
- -7
It is the most powerful console that's a fact.
- +3
Specs-wise, yeah. X1X can safely boast about its power and no, fervent fanboyism won't change that.
- -3
Congrats on cementing yourself as Sony’s being shill
- +6
Xbox has State of Decay 2, Crackdown 3, and Sea of Thieves, which by the way we are getting more details about it which got some people interested in it, for 2018. Also Forza Horizon 4 :)
- -1
The most shilling on this forum is happening for Nintendo. So his comment won't change the realities of this site.
- +1
@darkenergy
Playstations got god of war spider man detroit become human days gone
Just to name a few and who can forget the last of us part 2
That alone shits all over the games you mentioned
And besides sea of thieves none of them are new ips at all
Nobody asked for crackdown 3 state of decay 2 looks alright and sea of thieves is the only game worth considering even then its an online game
I also forgot theres from softwares new game which will be announced soon probably bloodborne 2 or tenchu, both are awesome.
Xbox has the power but lacks good quality software that utilizes that power
- 0
