Xbox One X Trailer is About 'What The Reviews Say About The World’s Most Powerful Console' - News

The Xbox One X launched last month and now Microsoft has released an accolades trailer for the console. The trailer is titled "What The Reviews Say About The World’s Most Powerful Console."

The Xbox One X launched worldwide on November 7.

