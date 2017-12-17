Turn-Based Battle RPG Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Maji Battle Trailer Released - News

A trailer for the upcoming turn-based battle RPG - Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Maji Battle - has been released by KLab.

View it below:

Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Maji Battle is in development for iOS and Android.

