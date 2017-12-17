Mini Metro Coming to Switch, Teaser Trailer Released - News

Developer Dinosaur Polo Club announced the subway building game - Mini Metro - is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

View the teaser trailer below:





Mini Metro is currently available for Windows PC, iOS and Android.

