Dragon Quest Builders Gets New Switch Trailer - News

by, posted 1 day ago

Square Enix released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest Builders at Jump Festa.

View it below:

Dragon Quest Builders will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on March 1, 2018, with a demo coming out on February 1.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

